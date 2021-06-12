Williams, Daniel and Chelsey (Manis), Kokomo, a girl, Mercy Manis Williams, 4 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. May 25, 2021.
Williams, Daniel and Chelsey (Manis), Kokomo, a boy, Isaiah Daniel Williams, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. May 25, 2021.
Boyll, Joseph and Alena (Thomas), Kokomo, a boy, Elias Nathaniel Boyll, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:21 a.m. May 26, 2021.
Dennis, Will and Drew (Mackey), Kokomo, a boy, Rowan Joseph Dennis, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:30 p.m. May 26, 2021.
Daniel, Titus, and Brown, Auriana, Kokomo, a girl, Eliza Jane Daniel, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:46 a.m. May 27, 2021.
Harner, Randall, and Stambaugh, Sierra, Kokomo, a boy, Trystiann Alan Scott Harner, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. May 27, 2021.
Sweeney, Jamie, Kokomo, a boy, Zaylen Ace Sweeney, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:45 p.m. May 28, 2021.
Coldiron, Luke, and Shanks, Katelyn, Kokomo, a boy, Jefferson Herbert Lucas Coldiron, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:18 p.m. May 29, 2021.
Rutherford, Errick, and Sterling, Mikayla, Walton, a boy, Jonas Michael Rutherford, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:51 a.m. May 30, 2021.
