Smith, Kayleigh and Codi Smith, a girl, Steeleigh Ellena Smith, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, at 1:29 p.m. May 30, 2023.
Baugher, Malynda, a boy, Elyo Lee Baugher, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:57 p.m. May 31, 2023.
Garner, Ashley and Zacharia Crabtree, a boy, Zazeki Alexander Crabtree, 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces, at 10:45 p.m. June 2, 2023.
Gayles, Amora, a girl, Amirah Marie Gayles, 8 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 5:37 p.m. June 3, 2023.
Osborne, Jennifer and Christopher Osborne, a boy, Chase Michael Osborne, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces, at 6:26 a.m. June 4. 2023.
See, Kara and Bryant See, a boy, Noah Bartley Craig See, 8 pounds, 7.1 ounces, at 4:40 p.m. June 5, 2023.
McKoon, Jade and Joshua Shannon, a boy, Liam DeWayne Shannon, 9 pounds, 4.5 ounces, at 5:10 p.m. June 5, 2023.
Jones, Markita, a girl, Aurelia Marie Colette Jones, 6 pounds, 10.2 ounces, at 12:29 a.m. June 6, 2023.
