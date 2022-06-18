Morales, Guillermo and Tracy, a girl, Kamilla Morales, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces, at 10:42 a.m. on May 24, 2022.
Harris, Joseph and Elizabeth (Wilson), a boy, Malaki Joshua Alan Harris, 5 pounds, 7.1 ounces at 2:56 p.m. on May 24, 2022.
Harris, Joseph and Elizabeth (Wilson), a boy, Damien Michael Brian Harris, 5 pounds, 8.2 ounces, at 2:58 p.m. on May 24, 2022.
Klenke, Matthew and Nicole (Fields), a girl, Emersyn Reign Klenke, 7 pounds, 8.3 ounces, at 2:17 a.m. on May 25, 2022.
Cade, Joshua and Brandee (McKoon), a boy, Hudson Giovanni Allen Cade, 8 pounds, 1.3 ounces, at 7:16 p.m. on May 25, 2022.
Paradise, Jeffery and Alexis (Hasting), a boy, Drakko Malcolm Paradise, 6 pounds, 9.1 ounces, at 7:24 p.m. on May 25, 2022.
Day, Colin and Haley (Bowland), a girl, Stella Jo Day, 7 pounds, 10.1 ounces, at 10:25 a.m. on May 26, 2022.
Sawyer, Addison and Selena (Corrales), a boy, Antonio Martinez Montana Sawyer, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 3:08 p.m. on May 26, 2022.
Hatchet, Robert and Rebecca, a boy, Oliver Grady Hatchet, 9 pounds, 3.8 ounces, at 11:43 a.m. on May 27, 2022.
Grimes, Joshua and Kiley (Gilbert), a boy, Gabriel Curtis Grimes, 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces, at 2:44 p.m. on May 30, 2022.
Houk, Michael and Joslyn, a boy, Michael Shawn Houk Jr., 4 pounds, 11.5 ounces, at 4:24 p.m. on May 30, 2022.
Morrison, James and Alyssa (Croxford), a boy, Aiden Carter Morrison, 6 pounds, 1.4 ounces, at 6:40 p.m. on May 31, 2022.
Smith, Bradley and Abagail, a boy, Jackson William Smith, 9 pounds, 9.8 ounces, at 5:36 p.m. on June 1, 2022.
Thill, Nicholas and Casey, a boy, Evan David Colvin Thill, 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces, at 8:03 p.m. on June 1, 2022.
Hunter, Steven and Holly, a boy, Bradley Asher Sebastian Hunter, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, at 12:19 p.m. on June 6, 2022.
Waites, Kaleb and Kimberly, a boy, Colt James Waites, 6 pounds, 6.7 ounces, at 2:37 p.m. on June 7, 2022.
Scianni, Ivan Sr. and Desiree, a boy, Gabriel Angelo Scianni, 5 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 4:13 p.m. on June 8, 2022.
