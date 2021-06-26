Price, Darion, and Lewis, Ayrial, Kokomo, a boy, MiKaila Leland-Grey Price, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:28 p.m. June 10, 2021.
Depew, Bailey and Marissa (Larimore), Kokomo, a boy, Bashtian Onyx Jordan Depew, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. June 13, 2021.
Carroll, Tyler, and Weaver, Bethany, Kokomo, a girl, Poe Amelia Carroll, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:30 p.m. June 14, 2021.
Biddle, Michael and Jaylin (Brannon), Kokomo, a boy, Hardin Andrew Biddle, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:25 p.m. June 14, 2021.
Nyles, Elijah and Karen (Marsh), Converse, a girl, Phoenix Journee Nyles, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:27 a.m. June 15, 2021.
