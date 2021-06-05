Bentley, Michael and Emma (Hipsher), Russiaville, a girl, Rashelle Geneva Bentley, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:09 p.m. May 24, 2021.
Births, June 5, 2021
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Kokomo man found dead in ravine after motorcycle crash
- Man driving straight truck dies in crash on Indiana 22
- Community rallies for Marion family
- Kokomo man charged with promoting sexual trafficking
- Police: Man flees after traffic stop on Indiana 931
- Teen escapes from Greentown house fire
- On the half-pipe: Kokomo's rich history of skateboarding
- City, widow of Florida surgeon who died in plane crash reach $700K settlement
- Grissom competes for Air Force's newest refueling tankers
- Tipton County commissioners continue to debate annexation proposal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.