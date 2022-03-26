Hayden, Jonathan and Dea (Mills), Kokomo, a boy, Kristopher Jotham Hayden, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:05 a.m. March 9, 2022.
Dunkle, Michael and Amorette (Renwand), Greentown, a girl, Archie Ruth Dunkle, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:14 p.m. March 9, 2022.
Gray, James and Javonne (May), Kokomo, a boy, Bentley Javontay James Gray, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounces, at 4:51 a.m. March 10, 2022.
Topmkins, Austin and Alexandria (Vigar), Peru, a boy, Archer Ahren Robert Tompkins, 8 pounds, 8.9 ounces, at 7:11 a.m. March 11, 2022.
Walker, Phyllis, Kokomo, a girl, Koriyah Derreon Walker, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:47 a.m. March 15, 2022.
