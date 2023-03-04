Gibson, Alexcia and Daniel Gibson, a girl, Avery Raine Gibson, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:21 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2023.
Smith-Craft, T’Kyha Smith and Cameron Craft, a boy, Camaree Cartrell Smith-Craft, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:19 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2023.
Harmon, Brittani and Richard Harmon, a boy, Hayden Robert Harmon, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:59 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023.
Bell, Olivia and Justin Bell, a girl, Alora Rey Bell, 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces, at 10:04 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2023.
Price, Ayrial Lewis and Darion Price, a boy, Rubeus Elliot-Sage Price, 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces, at 6:26 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2023.
