Yildiz, Yusaf and Hayley (Sammons), Kokomo, a girl, Astrid Ayla Yildiz, 7 pounds, 5.8 ounces, at 6:31 p.m. Feb. 8, 2022.
Saunders, Janessa, Tipton, a girl, Seraphina Ellie Nicole Saunders, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounces, at 2:57 p.m. Feb. 9, 2022.
Atwell, Dustin, and Kellogg, Brittany, Kokomo, a boy, Adonis Lee Atwell, 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces, at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 9, 2022.
Cerbone, Donovan and Halie (Davis), Flora, a girl, Celeste Cassia Lee Cerbone, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022.
Richmond, Trey, and King, Olivia, Kokomo, a girl, Oakley Jean Richmond, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022.
Beliles, Eric, and Salyer, Jamie, Marion, a girl, MaKenzie Grace Beliles, 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 3:29 p.m. Feb. 11, 2022.
Belt, Corey, and Langley, Emersun, Kokomo, a boy, Coen Elias Belt, 8 pounds, 7.5 ounces, at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022.
Snyder, Brandon and Alex (Bodem), Kokomo, a boy, Hansel Douglas Snyder, 9 pounds, 0.6 ounces, at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 17, 2022.
Hults, Christopher and Audrey (Lorenz), Peru, a boy, Cayden Joseph Hults, 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022.
Seals, Nathaniel and Kimberly (Mickle), Galveston, a girl, Brynn Emersyn Seals, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:16 p.m. Feb. 21, 2022.
Hartsburg, Jonah and Shaley (Southerland), Marion, a boy, Simon Richard Hartsburg, 8 pounds, 3.6 ounces, on Feb. 22, 2022.
Grubb, Alex and Jazzmyn (McGreevy), Greentown, a boy, Christian Joseph Grubb, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022.
