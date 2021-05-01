Edwards, Austin and Lindsey (Lilly), Kokomo, a girl, Madison Aurora Edwards, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:56 a.m. April 14, 2021.
Riffle, Henry and Emily (Smith), Greentown, a girl, Evelyn Mae Riffle, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:34 a.m. April 14, 2021.
McDaniel, Michael and Rachael (Anderson), Forest, a girl, Cora Lee McDaniel, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:03 a.m. April 15, 2021.
Duncan, Caleb, and Richard, Emily, Russiaville, a boy, Maverick Alan Duncan, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:41 p.m. April 15, 2021.
Landrum, Christopher and Yoanna (McCord), Kokomo, a girl, Zayiahia Alice May Landrum, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:17 p.m. April 16, 2021.
DeVinney, Devon and Makala (Harmon), Kokomo, a boy, Odin Michael DeVinney, 8 pounds, at 12:24 a.m. April 17, 2021.
Voss, Chad Jr. and Jenica (Ellis), Kokomo, a boy, Weston Charles Voss, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:41 a.m. April 19, 2021.
Singh, Mandeep and Jada (Johnson), Marion, a boy, Narveer Tej Singh, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:36 p.m. April 19, 2021.
Freygang, Benjamin and Lucia (Perez), Forest, a boy, Leonardo Rey Freygang, 7 pounds, at 9:41 p.m. April 20, 2021.
