Beachy, Bryan, and Goodnight, Allyson, Kokomo, a girl, Reese Lorene Beachy, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:10 a.m. April 25, 2021.
Merriweather, Quaynika, Kokomo, a girl, Zaleia Aleece Merriweather, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. April 25, 2021.
Davis, Dalton Sr., and Hatt, Natalie, Kokomo, a boy, Dalton Anthony Davis Jr., 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:27 p.m. April 26, 2021.
Patterson, Shawn, and Hubbard, Makayla, Kokomo, a girl, Aunisty Lynn Patterson, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:06 p.m. April 26, 2021.
Mannering, Clayton and Megan (Daw), Walton, a girl, Esther Dot Mannering, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:59 p.m. April 27, 2021.
