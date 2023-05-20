Thornton, Hazel and Nathan Thornton, a boy, Alexander Brewer Thornton, 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces, at 7:29 p.m. May 9, 2023.
Smith, Melynda, a boy, Ryder Allen Smith, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:36 a.m. May 10, 2023.
Blackman, Cynthia and Bryce Blackman, a girl, Charlotte Raye Blackman, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:11 p.m. May 10, 2023.
McKinney, Angel and Andrew McKinney, a boy, Raymond Scott McKinney, 8 pounds, 2.2 ounces, at 5:44 p.m. May 13, 2023.
