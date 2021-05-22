Weaver, Jerald and Krista (Miller), Greentown, a boy, Liam Weaver, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:41 a.m. April 28, 2021.
Baney, Steven and Emily (Farrington), Kokomo, a girl, Haylee Ann Marie Baney, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:29 a.m. April 28, 2021.
McQueen, Anthony, and Felty, Tessa, Kokomo, a boy, Jonas Michael Lee McQueen, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:25 p.m. April 28, 2021.
Laudenschlager, Evan and Jordan (Clark), Peru, a boy, Tegan Kregg Laudenschlager, 10 pounds, at 5:56 p.m. April 29, 2021.
Ragan, Charles, and Ottinger, Amber, Denver, a girl, Alanis Monelle Ragan, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:06 p.m. May 3, 2021.
Shaffer, Jordan and Brittany (Hicks), Kokomo, a boy, Jace Everett Shaffer, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:22 p.m. May 3, 2021.
Worthington, Greggory and Emily (Schwartz), Kokomo, a girl, Sandra Layne Worthington, 7 pounds, at 7:17 p.m. May 3, 2021.
Baxter, Arien, Kokomo, a girl, Alivia Raine Baxter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:07 p.m. May 5, 2021.
Osborne, Joseph and Katelynn (Crull), Kokomo, a boy, Joseph Nelson King Osborne Jr., 8 pounds, at 5:18 p.m. May 7, 2021.
Smith, Ernest II and Kendra (Johnson), Kokomo, a girl, Gabriella Rose Smith, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. May 9, 2021.
Fite, Neaven and Sydney (VanBibber), Kokomo, a boy, Bodhisattva James Fite, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:57 p.m. May 10, 2021.
