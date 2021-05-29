Douglas, Trevor and Ashley (Cole), Russiaville, a girl, Willow Rayne Douglas, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. May 9, 2021.
Marley, Travis and Kallie (Sorvell), Russiaville, a girl, Vivian Mae Marley, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:42 p.m. May 10, 2021.
Plump, Jacob, and Chandler, Adreona, Kokomo, a boy, Corbin Rey Plump, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:55 a.m. May 12, 2021.
Cattorn, Christian, and Cambe, Brianna, Peru, a girl, Adalynn Brielle Cattorn, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6 p.m. May 13, 2021.
McKinzy, Devin, and Clark, Olivia, Kokomo, a girl, Maliaya Nova’Reign McKinzy, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:36 a.m. May 14, 2021.
Nichols, Chase, and Legan, Tayler, Kokomo, a boy, Kalvin Michael Nichols, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:31 a.m. May 17, 2021.
Koon, Clinton and Hillary (Evans), Kokomo, a girl, Nora Mae Koon, 6 pounds, at 3:11 p.m. May 17, 2021.
Howard, Timothy, and Thomas, Breann, Kokomo, a girl, Aria Kai Howard, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. May 19, 2021.
Howard, Timothy, and Thomas, Breann, Kokomo, a boy, Ahmad James Howard, 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces, at 9:21 a.m. May 19, 2021.
Baker, Courtney, Kokomo, a boy, Dallas Everett James Baker, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:50 a.m. May 19, 2021.
Gaspelin, James and Abbey (Fuller), Kokomo, a boy, Lucas James Gaspelin, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:36 p.m. May 19, 2021.
Eldridge, Trevor, and Harrison, Brooke, Kokomo, a girl, Briley Mae Ellen Eldridge, 3 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:31 a.m. May 20, 2021.
Cooke, Anthony and Taylor (Jefferis), Kokomo, a boy, Bennett William Cooke, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. May 21, 2021.
Sizemore, Ryan, and Kerr, Shelby, Kokomo, a boy, Luke Oliver Sizemore, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:32 p.m. May 21, 2021.
Eller, Riley and Brooke (Leckrone), Forest, a girl, Kennedy Kate Eller, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:49 p.m. May 23, 2021.
