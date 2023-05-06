Mosson, Hannah and Drew Mosson, a boy, Lux Patrick Mosson, 9 pounds, 2.4 ounces, at 4:31 p.m. on April 12, 2023.
Westerman, Taylor and Nicholas Brewer, a girl, Katelyn Michelle Brewer, 8 pounds, 2.9 ounces, at 2:18 p.m. on April 15, 2023.
Smith, Hannah and Nathan Smith, a boy, Silas Grant Smith, 8 pounds, 1.8 ounces, at 12:38 p.m. on April 20, 2023.
Gilbreath, Holly and Jonathan Gilbreath, a girl, Hazel Ellen Gilbreath, 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces, at 8;18 a.m. April 24, 2023.
Kindle, Marianna and Jacob Kindle, a boy, Jiraiya Lee Kindle, 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces, at 2:43 a.m. on April 25, 2023.
Williams, Jada and Eliashib Escalante, a girl, Xela Antonia Escalante, 6 pounds, 10.9 ounces, at 2:03 p.m. on April 25, 2023.
