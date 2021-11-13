Morris, Carlos, and VanNess, Sabrina, Kokomo, a girl, Carina Leigh Ann Morris, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:57 p.m. Oct. 12, 2021.
Hurd, Jacob, and Clark, Tierney, Logansport, a boy, Kylar Alan Levi Hurd, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. Oct. 13, 2021.
Chapman, Bryce and Danielle (McCord), Peru, a girl, Sawyer Rae Chapman, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 14, 2021.
Slider, Jamesmichael and Katherine (Potts), Kokomo, a girl, Leia Sue Slider, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:24 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021.
Roberts, Jacob, and Taylor, Bria, Kokomo, a girl, Everly Grace Taylor, 10 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021.
Fox, Nicholas, and Marden, Olivia, Kokomo, a girl, Emma Jade Fox, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:11 p.m. Oct. 18, 2021.
Jasso, Mariah, Weslaco, Texas, a boy, Alonzo Elian Jasso, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2021.
Pharris, Trevor, and Roberts, Kaelyn, Kokomo, a boy, Callan T. Pharris, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021.
Elliott, Mitchell, and Riggs, Brooklyn, Peru, a girl, Harper Noelle Enslee Elliott, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021.
Bushong, Ann, Kokomo, a boy, Jordan Ezekiel Bushong, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:19 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021.
Lah, Keith and Abbie (Knigga), Kokomo, a boy, Noah Raymond Lah, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021.
Lin, BooKun, and Zheng, Yutong, Kokomo, a boy, Owen Zhida Zheng Lin, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:07 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021.
Buckalew, Trevor and Kailie (Fain), Kokomo, a boy, Rhett Taylor Buckalew, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:18 p.m. Oct. 22, 2021.
McKinney, Lance and Breann (Trine), Kokomo, a boy, Kyren G. McKinney, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:46 a.m. Oct. 25, 2021.
Narvaez, Adrian, and Caddy, Lisa, Kokomo, a boy, Jayden Reese Narvaez, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:09 p.m. Oct. 25, 2021.
Adams, Calvin, and Thomas, Destiny, Sharpsville, a girl, Soulenee Haven’leigh Adams, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:39 a.m. Oct. 26, 2021.
Brown, Kyle, and Estep, Breanne, Kokomo, a girl, Charlotte Mae Brown, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 26, 2021.
Draine, Sam, and Baker, Angel, Tipton, a boy, Martin Keith Draine, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:16 a.m. Oct. 28, 2021.
Gallaway, Justin, and May, Brianna, Peru, a boy, Parker Keith May, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:28 a.m. Oct. 29, 2021.
Wise, Austin and Kristen (Huffman), Converse, a boy, Fowlen James Wise, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:48 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021.
Chapman, Austin, and Czarnecki, Hannah, Noblesville, a girl, Evelyn Elizabeth Chapman, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021.
Mauck, Walter and Kayla (Cunningham), Tipton, a boy, Walter Ty Mauck, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021.
