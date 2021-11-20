Green, Tyler, and Hunter, Kaitlin, Flora, a girl, Stormilynn Raine Green, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:26 a.m. Nov. 3, 2021.
Thomas, Zachary and Lacie (Overdorf), Kokomo, a boy, Asher Daniel Thomas, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:03 p.m. Nov. 3, 2021.
Torres, Anthony, and Hamm, Porsha, Logansport, a boy, A’Zier Lorenzo Torres, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:27 a.m. Nov. 4, 2021.
Badawy, Mostafa, and Sebaay, Shereen, Kokomo, a boy, Omar Mostafa Badawy, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:27 a.m. Nov. 4, 2021.
Atherton, Devon and Alisa (Hodson), Kokomo, a boy, Leviticus Cyrus James Atherton, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:33 a.m. Nov. 8, 2021.
Augustine, Cole and Megan (Turnpaugh), Greentown, a boy, Jesse Ryan Augustine, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. Nov. 8, 2021.
Pope, Devin and Sarah (Grammer), Kokomo, a girl, Kinley Jo Pope, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 8, 2021.
