Russell, Neal, and Briner, Ashley, Kokomo, a boy, Jude Eugene Russell, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:13 p.m. Sept. 21, 2021.
Deem, Lloyd and Julie (Rapp), Kokomo, a girl, Lana Song Deem, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:59 a.m. Sept. 22, 2021.
Enyeart, Zachariah and Terry (Newman), Tipton, a boy, Zachariah Skip Enyeart, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 22, 2021.
Burnsworth, Brent and Tara (Mills), Kokomo, a girl, Taylor Deems Burnsworth, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:09 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021.
Rogers, Gregory, and Johnson, Taylor, Kokomo, a girl, Revarie Kay Rogers, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021.
Keller, Kasey, and Carson, Spencer, Kokomo, a girl, Zephyr Onyx Keller, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:34 a.m. Sept. 26, 2021.
Sasser, Zachary and Rebecca (Vann), Walton, a girl, Evelyn Grace Mae Sasser, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:39 p.m. Sept. 26, 2021.
Carter, Christopher and Amanda (Oakes), Kokomo, a girl, Charlotte Lane Carter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:50 a.m. Sept. 29, 2021.
Shepherd, Bart and Kristen (Radford), Russiaville, a boy, Hudson Dean Shepherd, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:42 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021.
Chadwell, Shade, and Bowen, Abigail, Kokomo, a girl, Anastasia Elaine Marie Chadwell, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:55 a.m. Oct. 2, 2021.
Dillman, Frank and Lora (Nelson), Kokomo, a girl, Scarlett Oaklee Dillman, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:27 p.m. Oct. 3, 2021.
