Miller, Breyonna, Kokomo, a girl, Audrianna Ava Skye Miller, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:07 p.m. Aug. 25, 2021.
Williams, Ajene, Kokomo, a girl, Amor Blu Williams, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:01 p.m. Aug. 28, 2021.
Green, Cornelius, and Bryant, Jodie, Kokomo, a girl, Camyua Raelynn Skye Green, 7 pounds, at 8:44 a.m. Aug. 30, 2021.
Shidler, Tierra, Kokomo, a boy, Kameron James-Lee Shidler, 7 pounds, at 2:06 p.m. Aug. 30, 2021.
See, Bryant and Kara (Sell), Macy, a girl, Nora Dawn See, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. Aug. 30, 2021.
Wright, Devon and Dresden (Moxley), Kokomo, a girl, Sylvie Moon Wright, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 30, 2021.
Moore, Jerrad and Sara (Snyder), Kokomo, a girl, Cleo Mae Moore, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10 p.m. Aug. 31, 2021.
Delelio, Andrew, and Shiraef, Paige, Kokomo, a girl, Josie Marie Delelio, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:37 a.m. Sept. 15, 2021.
Whitehead, Justice, Kokomo, a boy, Emiliano Lee’Onzo Whitehead, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:58 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021.
Kidwell, Zackary and Olivia (Morrow), Kokomo, a boy, Bellamy Nycah Joseph Kidwell, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:09 p.m. Sept. 16, 2021.
