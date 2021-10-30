Cooper, Roy and Meranda (Burnett), Galveston, a girl, Bellamy Rae Cooper, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:06 a.m. Oct. 7, 2021.
Wheeler, Rhiona, Kokomo, a boy, Alexander Joshua Shane Wheeler, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:51 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021.
Salazar, Joel, and Otto, Kayla, Peru, a girl, Autumn Jean Salazar, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:19 p.m. Oct. 9, 2021.
Brown, Clinton and Bailey (Maxwell), Russiaville, a girl, Edith Louann Brown, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:38 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021.
Jewell, Justin, and Edminster, Shellby, Kokomo, a girl, Henslee Marie Jewell, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:58 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021.
Wilson, Jay and Cyndal (Favor), Hemlock, a girl, Melodie Ann Wilson, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:44 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021.
Miller II, William, and Wynn, Jessica, Tipton, a boy, Noah Xavier Miller, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 2021.
Richard, Kody, and Studebaker, Jackie, Kokomo, a boy, Johnny Lee Richard, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.