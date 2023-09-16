Black, Lacey and Brennan France, a boy, Evander Robert France, 6 pounds, 7.4 ounces, at 7:10 p.m. Aug. 29, 2023.
Nies, Ashtyn and Ernesto Franco, a boy, Dominic Grayson Nies, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:37 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023.
Young, Lakeisha and Maximiliano King, a boy, Lynx Coros Young-King, 8 pounds, 9.9 ounces, at 8:38 p.m. Sept. 1, 2023.
Welborn, Tasya and Curtis Welborn, a boy, Myles James Welborn, 8 pounds, at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 3, 2023.
