Roe, John and Christabelle (Witter), Kokomo, a boy, James Justin Roe, 5 pounds, 0 ounces, at 5:11 p.m. Aug. 31, 2021.
Boyd, Logan, and Baker, Autumn, Marion, a boy, Waylon Jo Boyd, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:14 p.m. Sept. 1, 2021.
Conrad, Trevor and Andrea (Rodas Restrepo) Kokomo, a boy, Samuel Dean Conrad, 7 pounds, 0 ounces, at 6:52 p.m. Sept. 2, 2021.
Goode, Chelsey, Kokomo, a girl, Cashlyn Elizabeth Goode, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:11 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021.
Burnett, Harron, and Ray, Rebecca, Greentown, a boy, Haleem Jabril Burnett, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:28 a.m. Sept. 4, 2021.
Hubbert, Cole and Colleen (Lerche), Kokomo, a boy, Creed Mathias Hubbert, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:43 a.m. Sept. 6, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.