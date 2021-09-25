Corbin, Devon, and Burthay, Makenzie, Kokomo, a girl, Emmery Jo’Nae Burthay-Corbin, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021.
Clark, Joshua and Ashton (McClain), Galveston, a girl, Indie Grey Clark, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:35 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021.
Farrell, Anthony, and Ramos Morales, Critsamar, Kokomo, a girl, Nyla Kamtel Farrell, 3 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:59 a.m. Sept. 10, 2021.
Thompson, Courtney, Marion, a girl, Gia Lynne Thompson, 7 pounds, 0 ounces, at 12:39 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021.
Hicks, Jasmin, Kokomo, a boy, Levi LeyTen LeMel Hicks, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:37 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021.
Spencer, John, and Edwards, Loralee, Kokomo, a boy, Colson John Spencer, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:11 p.m. Sept. 13, 2021.
Salazar, Jesus and Carmen Franco-Salazar (Franco), Logansport, a girl, Miranda Salazar-Franco, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:59 p.m. Sept. 13, 2021.
Coffman, Nicholas and Krystyl (Ford), Kokomo, a girl, Alyria Jean Coffman, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021.
