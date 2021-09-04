Hobbs, Quenton and Brooklyn (Long), Kokomo, a girl, Callie Jean Hobbs, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:37 a.m. Aug. 16, 2021.
Hethcote, Jory and Brittney (Fraley), Russiaville, a girl, Avery Rae Hethcote, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:41 a.m. Aug. 21, 2021.
Fuller, Cody, and Weaver, Karlee, Peru, a girl, Frankie Lorene Elizabeth Fuller, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:08 a.m. Aug. 21, 2021.
Butler, Justin and Courtney (Morgan), Kokomo, a girl, Riley Mae Butler, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:38 p.m. Aug. 21, 2021.
Leonard, Bradley, and Hornbuckle, Leah, Kokomo, a boy, Paxton Eugene Leonard, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:31 a.m. Aug. 23, 2021.
D’Agostino, Austin and Annalisa (Rose), Walton, a girl, Madelyn Grace D’Agostino, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.