Community Howard Regional Health
Spane, Brian and Rachel (Dollens), Kokomo, a boy, Logan David Spane, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020.
Hamilton, Ryan and Bethany (Schwering), Kokomo, a girl, Pamela Jean-Starr Hamilton, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:53 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020.
Walker, Rachel, Sheridan, a girl, Kreadynze Joe Walker, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:57 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020.
Bratcher, Christopher and Kiersten (Fitchpatrick), Bunker Hill, a boy, Oakley Samuel Bratcher, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. Aug. 20, 2020.
Burchay, Kain and Samantha (Worley), Kokomo, a boy, Zakiah Anthony Burthay, 8 pounds, at 2:39 p.m. Aug. 20, 2020.
Welborn, Curtis, and Smith, Tasya, Fairmount, a girl, Camryn Mae Welborn, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020.
