Schmidt, Lila and Kevin Schmidt, a boy, August Lyle Schmidt, 9 pounds, 4.9 ounces, at 4:33 a.m. Aug. 18, 2023.
Morgan, Ashton and Jonathan Morgan, a girl, Haisley Louise Morgan, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 24, 2023.
McCauley, Amber and Ryan McCauley, a boy, Titus Joshua McCauley, 5 pounds, 0.8 ounces, at 1:23 p.m. Aug. 24, 2023.
McCauley, Amber and Ryan McCauley, a boy, Levi Daniel McCauley, 5 pounds, 13.1 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 24, 2023.
Missig, Madalyn, and Johnathan Clark, a boy, Jonah Lane Clark, 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces, at 10:16 a.m. Aug. 25, 2023.
Smith, Sarah and Tyler Smith, a boy, Adley Tate Smith, 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, at 4:56 a.m. Aug. 28, 2023.
Miller, Lanye and Tyler Hurston, a girl, Amelia Layne Hurston, 1 pound, 1.9 ounces, at 11:14 a.m. Aug. 28, 2023.
Sparks, Madison and Dakota Webster, a boy, Gunnar Eric Webster, 9 pounds, 1.7 ounces, at 5:56 p.m. Aug. 28, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.