Around 10 years ago, if you would have told Stephanie Schwartz she’d be running a 35-acre farm in rural Howard County, she would have thought you were crazy.
Growing up as a self-described city kid in coastal southeast Texas, Schwartz said she never saw herself living a life of feeding goats, birthing lambs or checking on a wayward sheep in the middle of the night.
But life, she added, can often take you by surprise.
“My husband (Brent) grew up right down the road,” Stephanie said. “His family had livestock in and out throughout his childhood. … I met him in Texas when I was working on my undergrad degree, and he had just graduated from Purdue. So we met and moved to Alabama and ran a business in the quality automotive industry in Tuscaloosa. We did that for 11 years and were in a bunch of different states.
“So we prayed to God a lot, and he (Brent) said he just felt he needed to move back home,” Stephanie continued. “Our kids were real little at the time, and he said he felt a big urge to go back home and get a farm and have our kids grow up on the farm because there’s freedom in that. And I said, ‘You’re crazy.’ But then we found and bought this property in 2010. We officially moved here in 2015.”
And today, Blue Barn Farms boasts nearly a dozen species of livestock, including hens and roosters, miniature pigs, an alpaca, a rabbit, Babydoll Southdown sheep, Nigerian Dwarf goats, a miniature horse, a donkey and even some peacocks and peahens.
“Our friends call us the ‘Noah’s Ark of Howard County,’” Stephanie laughed as she took the Tribune for a tour of her property last week. “We seem to have at least two of everything livestock wise, just no cattle. … We also have a good bloodline here with our animals, so we also breed and sell a lot of animals here.”
The farm is pretty self-sufficient too, Stephanie pointed out, with everything from hoof trimmings and cleaning to vaccinations done right on site.
Brent and Stephanie’s three children — Bryan, Aiden and Anne Marie — even get involved in the farm chores as well, making it a true family affair.
On the day the Tribune was there, the trio spent several minutes displaying how to feed the various animals and then boasting about which ones were their favorites.
“You get to hang out with all these animals and a lot of people don’t get to do that in the world,” 9-year-old Anne Marie said as she leaned over to pet a donkey affectionately known as Sally. “I love just being here because the goats just jump on you and love you. When we sit down by the tree, they just sit down and jump on you and play with you. And I love the sheep because they go out in the woods in the morning, but we get to see them when they come back in the evening.”
It’s that sense of wonder in her kids’ eyes that Stephanie said makes her know the family made the right decision in coming back to Indiana.
“There are so many things that the kids are learning here,” she said, “and everybody has a job to do. It’s a true blessing. … Anne Marie has even said she wants to go to vet school, so it’s neat to see the fruits of those labors. Sometimes this is a lot of work, and it’s work when it’s cold. It’s work when it’s hot and humid. But then you see that they (children) have a passion for something because of this place, and I think that’s neat.”
And who knows, Stephanie added, perhaps one of her children will want to take on Blue Barn Farms one day.
It’s a thought that made Stephanie smile, though she said her husband and she want their kids to experience life and not feel obligated to the farm when they’re grown.
But for now, the family is just enjoying the peace and quiet that comes with owning the property, and they are also busy sharing it with others.
Though COVID put a damper on events at Blue Barn Farms last year, Stephanie said she often fields requests from the public for birthday parties, family reunions or just weekend visits, and she even has a fully functional playground area and pretend Farmers Market on the grounds for such occasions.
She’s also in the process of updating the farm’s website and wants to hopefully have a YouTube channel one day so that people anywhere can tune in and enjoy the animals.
Because for so many people, farms are often still these mysterious places, Stephanie said, but they also serve a critical role in society.
“I think as time progresses on, and we get more technically inclined, we start to lose the ability to do things by hand,” she said. “It’s just easy to go to the grocery store and pick up a gallon of milk, but we can come out and milk our own goats if we want to. I don’t have to run to the store. … And we also have the ability to grow our own food if we want.
“In society, we’re losing a lot of that hands-on knowledge. I grew up in the city where you know that milk comes from a cow, but you don’t physically get to see that cow being milked. So you lose the process of what it really takes to run a farm. It takes a lot of money and time and knowledge, but it’s all completely worth it in the end.”
To learn more about Blue Barn Farms, visit its Facebook page by searching for "Blue Barn Farms, LLC."
