Bradley “Blind Boy” Williamson has played a handful of shows since surviving a stroke two years ago. Although he’s able to use his right hand for common tasks, he admitted getting his fingers “back in order” to play guitar has been a different challenge.
Blind Boy is jumping on stage again tonight for the St. Patrick’s Day-themed “Green and Blues Concert.” The show, which will run from 7 to 10 p.m., was organized by Mike Milligan.
“We’ve talked about, ‘It’s not a retirement show; it’s not even a semi-retirement show.’ It’s kind of like a, ‘He’s on his way back,’” Milligan said. “And eventually, there will be a big, fat comeback show.”
Milligan, who performs under the name Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, said he decided to organize the concert after realizing none of the shows organized in town really suited him. He had considered organizing the show in Muncie, but ultimately decided to stick with his hometown in Kokomo.
“I’m stuck in a house and I’m looking ahead. I’m like ‘OK, March is coming, St. Patrick’s Day is coming. Great time to get out,’” Milligan said. “I’m not going to wait for someone to invite me to do something. I’m going to put it together and bring the people I like.”
The concert will be held at Phi Delta Kappa Beta Nu, 2401 Saratoga Ave., where both bands have been jamming for years. Milligan said it was one of the best small stages in town.
“It feels like a small union hall slash downtown Chicago blues club,” he said.
Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel will celebrate 30 years of touring and recording in 2023. Milligan explained the band also plans to record a new album soon and will perform some of the prepared songs tonight.
Blind Boy’s son, Patrick Williamson, will also be on stage tonight playing guitar and harmonica. The two have been playing the blues together for roughly 30 years and perform under the name Blind Boy and the CNI Dawgs.
Patrick explained the band was planning to start the show with Delta blues, thinking of musicians like Muddy Waters, then transition to Chicago-style blues.
“I’ve known these guys for a while, and every time I’ve seen them, I just feel like I’m not in Kokomo,” Milligan said. “I mean, these guys are, I would say, they’re as authentic or even more authentic than if you were to go to the Delta or Chicago.”
Milligan explained both bands had played the bar scene and were now focusing on event concerts or festivals. For example, Blind Boy and the CNI Dawgs plan on performing at the Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel will open for Robert Clay in Bloomington on Tuesday and has been invited to open for Jimmie Vaughan’s Wabash concert Thursday.
“This event, it’s the same kind of event that we always do in town at this venue. It’s all ages and it’s just going to be a great time,” Milligan said.
