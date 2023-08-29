AndyMark is gearing up to launch a new product line, and it’s set to receive a financial boost from the city of Kokomo’s revolving loan fund.
The city’s Revolving Loan Fund Board on Thursday approved a loan request for a five-year $150,000 loan at a 4.25% interest rate to help the Kokomo-based robotics parts supply company launch its newest product, Robits. While the board approved Benefiel’s application, the city Board of Public Works and Safety will have final approval on the loan agreement.
Robits is set to be AndyMark’s foray into an easier, more accessible robot building kit targeted at FIRST Tech Challenge teams that are newer to robotic building, middle school age children and anyone just getting into mobile robotic building.
The kit uses the same sized screws throughout, only a couple of tools and color-coded items to make it simple for anyone to make a mobile robot, even without a teacher or someone who is an expert.
Andy Baker, co-founder and CEO of AndyMark, pitched Robits not only as an additional revenue source but a chance for the company to enter a new market before its competitors and as a product that will be vital to the company’s ability to continue in business.
“Just like any industry, we can’t just make products and rest on our laurels because we have competitors that come along, and they make new products and ours become obsolete,” Baker said. “We have to innovate and evolve.”
The $150,000 loan will not only jumpstart Robits but retain three jobs and create two new jobs, according to the company’s application.
AndyMark is on track to generate record revenues this year, but with that has come record high expenses. The company has raised prices on some of its products but below the rate of inflation, Baker said.
Pair that with increasing competition and the slow demand in the summer months, and Baker said the company is in a bit of a “cash crunch.”
“In my opinion, this is one of the products that we need to develop and make in order for us to survive as a company,” Baker said of Robits.
Kits are being sold at an introductory price of $750 each. AndyMark has 300 sets on hand, and it ultimately plans to expand that to 1,000 kits in the near future. Baker said the company has sold 53 as of Thursday and will up its marketing of the kit once production ramps up.
The company has plans to expand Robits with accessory kits that will serve as another way to monetize the new product line.
Rob Kincaid, controller for AndyMark, said the company anticipates Robits to begin paying for itself by the end of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.