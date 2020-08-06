A Bon Air Elementary School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Kokomo School Corporation, the child last attended school on July 31. The first day of school at Bon Air Elementary was July 27.
“In accordance with established protocols, the local Health Department was contacted immediately to advise corporation officials,” according to a press release from the district.
Howard County Health Department officials have notified students and their families who were believed to have been in close contact with the student and may have been exposed. Exposure is defined by the Indiana State Department of Health as being within 6 feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes.
As advised by local health department officials, only those parents of students who were believed to have been in close contact and may have been exposed were notified.
Federal law limits the information school officials can disclose. That prohibits district officials from releasing the name of any student who tests positive and those who may have been exposed and must quarantine.
“Kokomo School Corporation officials are extremely pleased with the level of responsiveness by the Howard County Health Department and the assistance that organization continues to provide,” the release states.
“County officials, including those within the Health Department and Commissioner [Paul] Wyman, were quick to offer assistance, and their expertise helped guide our district through the proper processes as we addressed the health concerns present while keeping our schools open,” Kokomo Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald said in the release.
“I am grateful for the important roles our county officials are playing in the community during these challenging times,” Hauswald said in the release.
“Kokomo School Corporation officials are proud of the staff’s hard work in creating classroom environments, where students have been placed strategically to limit ‘close contact’,” the release states.
“Because of these precautions, a very small number of students needed to quarantine, and no classroom or school closings were required.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.