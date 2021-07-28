Students at Bon Air Elementary and Middle schools, along with students at Pettit Park Elementary School, were greeted warmly on their first day of school Wednesday.
The three schools make up Kokomo schools’ transformation zone, which starts earlier and has extended days meant to improve academic success among students. The school year is extended up to eight days, and school days are up to 40 minutes longer.
Superintendent Mike Sargent said this gives teachers additional time to cover state standards, conduct interventions and do more project-based learning.
“That’s the struggle of the traditional calendar,” Sargent said Wednesday morning. “There’s only so much time in a day.”
Bon Air and Pettit Park schools were identified for a transformation zone, also called a turnaround zone, after receiving an F on the state’s 2017 Annual Performance Report.
At the time, the three northside schools had the highest percentage of students in the corporation who qualified for free or reduced lunch, which is a poverty indicator. Numerous studies indicate a link between student achievement and low-income households.
Kokomo schools put together a plan to improve academic success, invest in more teacher training and promote parental involvement, which was approved by the Indiana State School Board in 2018. The following year was the first restructured school year at Bon Air and Pettit Park.
Wednesday also marked the first day of the reconfigured transformation zone.
Previously, Bon Air and Pettit Park both served pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students. The Kokomo School Board voted in March to reconfigure the setup, making Bon Air a primary school for students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and Pettit Park an intermediate school for students in grades third through fifth.
The reconfiguration is meant to help both teachers and students.
For teachers, it’s a way to increase collaboration. All transformation zone first-grade teachers are in one building, for example, instead of spread between two schools.
“The thing I love about it is the increased levels of collaboration among grade levels,” Jon Riegler, Bon Air Elementary principal, said. “That’s a huge thing about it.”
Riegler said the reconfiguration of grade levels allows the two schools to combine their resources.
For students, the reconfiguration limits how often they’ll move schools. Sargent said that when students move schools, even within the same district, learning loss happens. Having to learn a new classroom and new peer group can also be challenging.
Keeping students at one building for multiple grade levels aims to provide a more consistent learning environment, the superintendent said.
“We think it’s going to be much more beneficial to students,” Sargent said.
Funding for the transformation zone covers a six-year window, including one planning year.
Some of those funds, along with pandemic relief funds, go toward professional development, with the goal of retaining more teachers.
Kokomo school officials say data shows an improvement since the three schools were restructured.
Bon Air Middle School Principal Amanda Landrum said students improved two to three grade levels last year, despite the challenges and disruptions of the pandemic.
“We are seeing students just really shine in their academic growth,” she said. “I’m super excited to see what (this year) is going to be for us.”
“It’s been successful for both students and teachers,” added Erin Stalbaum, transformation zone director.
This school year stands to look a little more normal. COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, masks are only required on school buses and there’s a feeling of stability that wasn’t there this time last year.
“It is absolutely refreshing to see people’s faces again,” Landrum said.
Each school year within the transformation zone starts with a celebration as students are welcomed to school on the first day.
A cheering section made up of educators, community members, the high school band, football players and cheerleaders gave encouraging messages as students stepped off the bus and were dropped off by parents.
Some students smiled, waved and even danced as they were greeted with shouts of “Welcome to school!” and “Have a great day!”
“Our wonderful community partners … helped make our students’ return to school even more exciting,” Pettit Park Principal Lyndsi Smith said in a statement. “Our Pettit Park students truly appreciated being cheered into the building.”
Community partners are an important aspect of the transformation zone.
Second Missionary Baptist Church is one of the main partners for the transformation zone schools.
Pastor William Smith Jr. brought the enthusiasm as he cheered on kids as they entered Bon Air for their first day of school.
“This, this is just fun,” Smith said, in between ringing a cow bell and saying “Welcome” to students as they entered school.
The church gave out 200 backpacks earlier this summer for children, and it intends to host “Pizza and Parenting” nights in conjunction with Kokomo schools to connect families with resources.
“This is a great opportunity to move beyond the walls and see some real change,” Smith said.
Kokomo Police Department, YMCA of Kokomo and United Way are other partners.
The first day of school for the rest of Kokomo School Corporation is Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.