The temperature might have been pushing 90 degrees, but it felt like Christmas on Tuesday afternoon outside of Bona Vista.
Every holiday season for the past 40-plus years, the nonprofit has put on a talent show starring its adult clients, but it was postponed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
So that’s when Bona Vista Vice President Brittnee Smith and Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier — who emcees the annual show — had an idea to turn the holiday extravaganza into a “Christmas in July” event.
“After COVID, we wanted to bring the joy of Christmas back,” Smith said, “and we wanted to have the talent show because everyone always works so hard on it. So we thought the safest way to do that would be to be outside and socially distanced so that we could come together and celebrate. So it may be an unconventional time, but we’re just out here having fun sweating to the Christmas tunes.”
And in all, over two dozen people took to the portable stage during Tuesday’s show, singing and dancing to everything from ABBA and Celine Dion to Michael Jackson and Lil Wayne.
But even though Tuesday was about the musical performances, Smith said the show’s real impact was actually invisible.
“This show is a chance to show everyone what we’re doing on a daily basis in our day services,” she said. “But more important than that, even — it’s a chance to showcase these people’s abilities. Here, we put the person before the disability, and today just shows that. We laugh together. We cry together. We cheer each other on together. I can’t put into words what this means, but it’s the best day of the year.
“Bona Vista often has a stigma of helping those with disabilities,” Smith added, “and when you think of disabilities, you might think of the worst case scenario. But all these individuals are 100 times more talented than I could ever dream to be. You see voices belting out and dance moves that I wouldn’t even dare try in the privacy of my own home. So this is just about putting a face to what we do at Bona Vista and how special these men and women really are.”
Frazier agreed with Smith, adding that the talent show is just as much fun for the firefighters as it is for Bona Vista’s clients.
“This (KFD’s partnership with Bona Vista’s talent show) probably goes back to the 1970s with us,” Frazier said. “Bona Vista has always been a passionate cause for the fire department, and it’s just fun. It’s just a lot of fun. … And I’m always floored because there are actually some real talented people in this group every year. To watch them sing or play instruments or do whatever they end up doing, it’s just something that brings a smile to your face every single time.”
