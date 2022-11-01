Adults of all abilities had an opportunity to dress up and dance Oct. 21 at Bona Vista's All Abilities Prom.
Organized by Bona Vista's department of development, the event was open to adults of all abilities.
“Guests got to dress up, dance, socialize independently with their peers,” Tiffany Damitz, senior director of marketing and development, said in a statement. “It’s an elegant evening where our clients don’t need to worry about paying for anything, and I can’t thank our sponsors enough for providing this memorable opportunity.”
Th event was made possible through community support, including Alicia Boyd CPCA, AndyMark, Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory, J. Edwards Fine Chocolates and The Venue, which served as host.
Blye’s Bridal Shop, Annmarie’s Boutique and local high schools donated formalwear for prom-goers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.