Bona Vista Programs is set to merge with a southern Indiana provider that will turn the new agency into one of the state’s largest nonprofits serving those with disabilities.
Bona Vista announced Friday it will combine with Developmental Services Inc. starting July 1 as a “strategic decision to take a proactive step to ensure sustainability of both organizations well into the future.”
Developmental Services Inc., known as DSI, was established in 1975 and is headquartered in Columbus. It serves over 40 counties in southern Indiana with 11 facility locations, offering early intervention for infants and toddlers, residential living options, job training, respite care and family support.
Bona Vista said it and DSI will remain in their respective local communities and continue to provide the services the disabled population is accustomed to receiving.
Families and caregivers will not see a disruption in services. DSI and Bona Vista will continue to use their respective logos as well as continuing to operate under their respective mission and visions.
“Local donations will stay local, no employees will lose their jobs and no programming will be cut as a result of this merger,” the nonprofit said in a release.
Bona Vista CEO and President Brianne Boles said the decision to merge is part of a proactive strategy, and was not driven by financial concerns.
“This is us staying ahead of the curve and making the best decisions possible for the individuals with disabilities that are in need of the best and most high quality of services across the state of Indiana,” she said.
DSI CEO Shane Burton said the merger will offer more comprehensive services to many of those they serve because they will be able to provide “more resources and choices for the very best delivery of service.”
Bona Vista said it and DSI boast substantial capital and program influence in Indiana, and are often the models for service innovation and quality within the industry.
The two agencies have a decade-long history of working together, sharing resources and best practice standards through the industry’s trade association.
Bona Vista Board Member Stephanie Oden said she supported the merger because it gives the new nonprofit an “opportunity to leverage as a larger voice at the legislative levels and maintain the relationship with the communities currently served.”
Bona Vista Programs was started in 1958 by a group of parents demanding better care for their children with disabilities. The organization started in a small church on Walnut Street with less than 10 students, and now serves 1,000 children and adults each day.
The agency is headquartered in Kokomo, and mainly serves Howard, Miami, Tipton, Clinton, Carroll, White, Grant, Cass and Wabash counties, with two main locations in Kokomo and Peru.
