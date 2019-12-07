John Wukovits, author of “Dogfight Over Tokyo,” kisses Nancy Exmeyer on the head after giving his presentation about his new book at Books A Million on August 27, 2019, which tells the story of Exmeyer’s older brother and Kokomo native Ensign Wright “Billy” Hobbs, who was one of the last four men to die in World War II in the final Pacific air battle on August 15, 1945. Sitting next to Exmeyer is her great niece Natalie Schneider.
On the anniversary of Hobbs' birth and death, his mom put an announcement in the newspaper in memory of her son. Kokomo native Ensign Wright "Billy" Hobbs was one of the last four men to die in World War II in the final Pacific air battle on August 15, 1945. Hobbs' story is the subject of a new book by John Wukovits called Dogfight Over Tokyo.
Kokomo native Ensign Wright "Billy" Hobbs was one of the last four men to die in World War II in the final Pacific air battle on August 15, 1945. Hobbs' story is the subject of a new book by John Wukovits called Dogfight Over Tokyo.
A birthday card from Hobbs' sister was returned to sender. Hobbs was killed on his birthday.
Kokomo native Ensign Wright "Billy" Hobbs was one of the last four men to die in World War II in the final Pacific air battle on August 15, 1945. Hobbs' story is the subject of a new book by John Wukovits called Dogfight Over Tokyo.
Kokomo native Ensign Wright "Billy" Hobbs was one of the last four men to die in World War II in the final Pacific air battle on August 15, 1945. Hobbs' story is the subject of a new book by John Wukovits called Dogfight Over Tokyo.
Cary Hobbs talks about his uncle Wright "Billy" Hobbs as his two cousins Tim Exmeyer, left, and Denny Clelland listen on December 3, 2019.
'Born to be a pilot': New book features Kokomo WWII veteran
U.S. Navy Ensign Wright C. “Billy” Hobbs sat triumphantly in the cockpit of his beloved F6F Hellcat; a smile stretched across the Kokomo man’s face. Hobbs was born to be a pilot, his family said, and they even have the photograph to prove it.
But somewhere behind the black and white images, the faded Western Union telegrams and the letters sent home from a war zone half a world away, there is an even larger story.
It’s a story of an American hero, a true member of the Greatest Generation, and one who was also robbed of the opportunity to grow old.
Hobbs’ story is also featured in a new book from famous war author John Wukovits titled, “Dogfight Over Tokyo: The Final Air Battle of the Pacific and the Last Four Men to Die in World War II.”
The book focuses on four members of the Navy’s Air Group 88 — Hobbs, Eugene Mandeberg, Howard “Howdy” Harrison and Joseph Sahloff in particular — who were stationed on the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier during the war in the Pacific in 1945.
And the book deals even more specifically with one final mission.
It was Aug. 15, 1945, Wukovits told the Tribune during an interview last month, the day the war officially ended.
“War was going to be ending at any moment,” Wukovits said. “The atom bombs had been dropped, and everyone knew Japan was going to be surrendering at any moment. And they [Hobbs, Mandeberg, Harrison and Sahloff] were over the targets in Tokyo and ready to drop on those targets when the news came over the radio to not attack because the war had just ended.
“So they were flying back to the carrier when they were attacked by Japanese fighters who shot them down and killed them.”
They were the last four men killed in the line of duty during WWII, Wukovits said, having gone up in wartime but killed in a time of peace.
Of course researching and telling a 74-year-old story like “Dogfight Over Tokyo” has its own set of challenges, but Wukovits said it was made abundantly easier with the help of war diaries, letters and lengthy interviews with family members of the four men involved.
One of those family members was Nancy Exmeyer, 90, Hobbs’ younger sister and a lifelong resident of Howard County.
The Tribune sat down with Exmeyer last week, along with her son Tim Exmeyer and nephews Cary Hobbs and Denny Clelland, to discuss the new book and the brother she still calls her “hero.”
‘Well-mannered kid’
Sitting in the kitchen of her rural Kokomo residence, Nancy Exmeyer is surrounded by family mementos. She even jokingly opened a closet full of tubs to prove her point, emphatically pointing to them and chuckling as she asked who would one day take them off her hands.
But perhaps some of the most meaningful to Exmeyer are the ones of her brother, Billy.
Several years her senior, her brother was a well-mannered kid, Exmeyer said. And while Exmeyer was a self-described tomboy, Hobbs was more or less “Mr. Perfect.”
“He didn’t dare let me go out of the house without looking good,” Exmeyer said. “But I liked to wrestle around, and I could come home at night, and my dress would be ripped. He’d say, ‘Mom, what’s she been doing?’ That’s the kind of relationship the two of us had. And I just adored him.”
And as passionate about his family as Hobbs was, Exmeyer said he was just as passionate about flying.
Hobbs learned how to fly a plane before he even graduated high school, his sister said, and he used to sneak away to a local airport near the family’s farm to practice, often flying directly over the farm without anyone down below even knowing it was him.
After graduation, Hobbs enlisted in the Navy’s V-5 Aviation Cadet program in September 1942, and Exmeyer said she still remembers the day the family had to say goodbye.
“Mom [Hattie] and Billy, he was right ahead of her when we all headed for the plane,” Exmeyer remembered. “... And that’s when mom took the ring off her finger and put it on his dog tag. And I saw her do that, and Dad [Wright Sr.] just flipped out. He didn’t know Mom was going to do that. None of us did. And when we got to the car, it was like a funeral or something, like somebody died. …Then we got home, and it was all silent.”
Over the next couple years, Exmeyer said there was often tension when dealing with her brother’s absence. And she often would find escape in school or in the family’s barn.
Of course there were always the letters, Exmeyer said, sent from naval bases in Florida and eventually overseas.
Most of those letters dealt with dreams for the future after Hobbs returned home from the military.
“I have some good news you might like to hear,” Hobbs wrote his family in a July 1945 letter, which his family believes to be one of the last ones he wrote. “When I get back, I am going to get duty as an instructor probably in Florida. … How does that sound?”
But it’s a future that unfortunately wouldn’t come.
‘When’s your brother coming home?’
On Aug. 15, 1945, Hobbs turned 23 years old. A few days earlier, his younger sister, Joyce, had sent a birthday card through the mail in anticipation that her brother would find the fishing-themed card funny.
“Dear Bill,” her handwriting said. “As I write this little message, I pray God is keeping you safe from all harm and will bring you back here to all of us who love you so much. Happy birthday.”
Word had also quickly spread around the world that day – now known as V-J Day – that the Japanese had surrendered to the Allied forces and effectively ended WWII.
Exmeyer said she remembered joining in on the celebration on the courthouse steps in downtown Kokomo.
“Everyone was celebrating and excited,” Exmeyer said. “All the inns were open and everything, and we were enjoying the parade. Everyone kept saying, ‘When’s your brother coming home?’ and we’d say, ‘Well, very soon.’ We were all tickled and giggling. We just wished Bill was home [to celebrate with the family].
“But it was a terrible night. Mom and Dad, when we got home, our walls are paper thin anyway, and I could hear them crying all night,” Exmeyer said. “So then what do you do? You’re afraid of crying in front of somebody around the home, so you go to the bathroom and sit on the toilet or go to the barn and do it there.”
It took about a month for the official word that Hobbs’ plane was shot down, but there were little clues along the way that Exmeyer said were evidence enough.
That birthday card, for instance, was bounced back to the family with a big black line X and a “return to sender” postman’s note. It was the same for a couple letters the family sent to the last address Hobbs had written from overseas.
And when official news came that her brother’s plane had been shot down on Aug. 15, Exmeyer said her family was devastated.
“I remember hearing about my grandmother standing at the kitchen window and just staring at the long drive thinking that Bill would come up it,” Clelland said. “She often did that until the day she died.”
But you can’t dwell on the past, the family said. And so even though it was difficult, the family moved on, though they never forgot.
A year after he was declared missing, Hobbs was officially declared dead, and the family held a memorial service for their eldest son at Memorial Hall.
Hobbs also has a marker out at Albright Cemetery, though his remains have still not yet been found or identified.
The family is hopeful over the next few months that there will be a positive DNA match on some remains that are set to be exhumed from a military cemetery located in the Philippines, but they said they are also cautiously optimistic at this time.
“It might either be [Eugene] Mandeberg or Billy,” Cary Hobbs said. “At least maybe they will be able to eliminate something through DNA sampling. Regardless whether it’s Billy or not, at least somebody should know something. But if John [Wukovits] hadn’t written this book, that might not have ever even come to the surface.”
‘All heroes’
Rummaging through some of Hobbs’ personal effects during the Tribune’s visit to his aunt’s house, Clelland said he never had an opportunity to meet his Hellcat flying uncle, but he still feels close to him.
“Reading the book, I teared up,” he said, “not out of sadness but out of honor. It makes me feel extremely proud. I think what’s impressive about Bill the man is that he followed his dream. It was his dream, not necessarily someone else’s. Not everyone was, ‘Rah, rah, rah, go Uncle Bill.’ But that was just something he wanted to do.”
Cary agreed, saying that his uncle and the other thousands of men who fought in WWII weren’t looking for gratitude or appreciation. They were just doing their jobs.
“They’re all heroes,” he said. “They don’t want to admit it, but they are. Who knows what would have happened if they hadn’t of done what they did? And this stuff [pointing to his uncle’s personal effects], this is family legacy stuff right here. This isn’t going anywhere.
“And really, what better honor to Bill Hobbs than this [the book],” Cary continued. “Our generation needs doses of this. You can’t live in the past, but you know what these guys did. We’re basically living our freedoms because of what they did and what those serving continue to do now. And it really does make you proud.”
