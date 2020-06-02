TIPTON – Both incumbent Republican Tipton County commissioners were narrowly unseated in Tuesday’s primary election.
District 2 Commissioner Jim Mullins was defeated by Tracey Powell, who garnered just 21 votes more than Mullins. Powell took 37.4%, Mullins had 36.7% and third candidate Tami Brown took 25.8%.
Powell said in a Facebook post that he aims to rein in wasteful spending, make it easier on small businesses, keep taxes as low as possible and protect the Second Amendment.
“Tipton County is at a crossroads in our history,” he said in the post. “We all have the goal of making Tipton a better place to live.”
District 3 Commissioner Mark Manier was also beat out by Nancy Cline, who took 39.6% of the vote. Manier had 37.8% and third candidate Jim Leffler had 22.5%.
Cline serves on the Indiana Soybean Alliance board of directors and also serves as the Jefferson Township trustee.
No Democrats filed to run in the primary in either commissioner’s race.
In the Tipton County Council At-large Republican race, two newcomers and one incumbent were elected to appear on the general election ballot.
Brad Nichols won the most votes, garnering 26.1%. Kirk Retherford won with 20%, and incumbent Jim Ashley took 18.4%. Six candidates in total vied for the three open spots.
Linda Smeltzer was the only Democrat seeking the at-large seat and will also appear on the general election ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.