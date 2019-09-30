Police say Linda Taylor, the long-time owner of Bowden Flowers in Kokomo, has died from injuries sustained in a crash Saturday on U.S. 31 near 1200 South in Miami County, according to a release.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police, Krista Shepherd, 38, of South Bend, was driving a 2011 Ford Edge southbound on U.S. 31. The highway was backed up due to a lane restriction.
However, according to an ISP press release distributed Sunday, Shepherd did not slow down, rear-ending a 2009 Chrysler minivan driven by Kokomo resident Tamara Burton, 57.
Taylor, 63, of Russiaville, was a passenger in Burton’s vehicle.
The impact caused Burton to rear end a 2012 Chevy Traverse driven by Barbara Rohde, 58, of Peru.
Shepherd and Rohde were transported by ambulance to Community Howard Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and were both released. Burton was also treated and released.
Taylor and her husband, Richard, purchased Bowden Flowers in 1989. In 2009, they completed a new building at the current location at 313 S. 00 East West after a fire destroyed the building in 2005, according the company’s website.
In a separate incident, a Sharpsville man was killed and several others were injured following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Ind. 26.
According to Kokomo Police Department Capt. Tonda Cockrell, a pick-up truck driven by Larry Farris, 78, Sharpsville, was traveling northbound on the off ramp of U.S. 31 around 2 p.m. Saturday when it disregarded a stop sign and turned west onto Ind. 26.
The truck then collided with a Pontiac mini-van driven by David Garcia-Mendoza, 45, Lafayette, who was traveling east on Ind. 26, Cockrell said.
Farris, Garcia-Mendoza and four other occupants of the mini-van were all transported from the scene by ambulance to Community Howard Regional Health.
Farris was then flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Cockrell said.
Police did not release the identities or current conditions of the mini-van occupants, and the crash is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.