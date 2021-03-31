PERU — Bridge construction is set to begin on U.S. 24 between Broadway and Denver Park in Peru.
Work is scheduled to start on or after Monday and is expected to wrap up later this summer.
Crews will be doing a bridge deck overlay in the eastbound lanes over Warsaw Trail. The bridge will be closed and traffic will use median crossovers to the westbound lanes, which will have two-way traffic.
The eastbound lane will have a width restriction of 14 feet, 6 inches. The westbound lane will have a width restriction of 14 feet.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.