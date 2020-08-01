Engaging people in a conversation while also broadening the visitor experience.
Those are just two of the many goals that new Howard County Historical Society Executive Director Dr. Catherine Hughes has set for herself through her first couple months on the job.
Hughes took over head duties at the historical society and Seiberling Mansion back in May after former executive director Dave Broman retired, and Hughes said she’s been hitting the ground running ever since.
“Every day is a surprise,” she said. “As an executive director, you have to worry about everything like making sure the toilets work, keeping the lights on, people coming to visit, PR [public relations], making a brochure. … And I think everything is going really well. It’s all been kind of exciting because it’s still all new.”
It helps that Hughes has been in the museum business for decades, starting out at the Museum of Science in Boston, Massachusetts. While there, she was part of a troupe that entertained people while they were waiting in line for admission to the museum, Hughes, a sort of “vaudeville” act that she joked helped pay the bills.
“I signed a two-month contract to do shows in front of the Omni Theater,” she noted. “… I ended up staying there for 15 years. Eventually, I became the coordinator of the theater program that we created and then became a missionary for it because we felt like we were really doing something cool.”
Hughes has also worked at the London Science Museum in England, Atlanta History Center in Georgia and Conner Prairie in Noblesville, creating along the way the International Museum Theatre Alliance, an international program that pits museums and theater together to educate people, she said.
Because when visitors are engaged and interested, Hughes said, the entire human experience of visiting a museum just becomes that much more meaningful.
“It’s about looking at people’s responses and trying to understand how their emotion and cognition work together to create meaning for them,” Hughes said. “… We want to engage people in a conversation, even if we’re just an exhibit. We still want to engage people in that bigger, larger conversation and find out what they’re interested in and offer a varied experience for them.
“If you totally dig automotive history, here, look at this,” she added. “But if you want to know something about the history of race, we might be able to offer you something over here. It’s about trying to offer a varied and sometimes individualized experience.”
And the Seiberling Mansion is a great place to start, Hughes noted.
“We have this special place that I hope everyone makes their own,” she said, referring to the 129-year-old mansion. “That is important, especially for kids, to grow up and make that their own. Explore the nooks and crannies of the mansion and find a favorite spot so that when they come back as parents, they can bring their kids and remember it. This is a place where you can really connect with that history.”
Of course, due to COVID-19, life at the Seiberling Mansion looks a bit different these days, with limited amount of people that can tour the property at the same time, Hughes noted.
Upcoming events like the society’s “Christmas at the Seiberling” will also have some changes too, such as increased virtual options and limited capacity inside the museum, though Hughes said they are still working out the finer details.
But while COVID-19 has altered the way of life around the museum, Hughes said she’s extra excited about the next two weeks.
It’s being billed as the “Automotive Scavenger Hunt,” and the free event runs from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Wednesday, Aug. 19 on the outside grounds of the museum.
“It’s a family-friendly event,” Hughes said. “We have a lot of funny pieces in our collection that have to do with automotive history, and so some of what we’re doing is we’re going to have an old vehicle and a new vehicle and have kids compare the two and name three innovations between those two vehicles. Then we’re going to have all of these objects out that they won’t have any idea what they are, and they’ll have to identify at least two of them just by asking questions.
“It’s a win-win type of scavenger hunt, and we’re excited to do something like that because it’s very different,” Hughes added.
And Hughes hopes more events like the scavenger hunt are on the horizon too, citing the importance of bringing history to life and the public’s fascination with the topic.
“With kids, they think people were really foolish back then because they didn’t have electricity, and then when they get older, they realize how hard that must have been,” Hughes said. “… So if we know we are all connected to those people who did those things and came before us, what does it say about the potential for human beings and what we can do going forward?
“How can we use that to help us understand ourselves?” Hughes continued. “I just think knowing history, in its good and bad, just makes us more aware of our potential. … And we’re part of history every day. It’s not over there or over there. It’s right here, right now. So it’s about thinking what we can do to capture our moment in history right now, and our historical society is doing just that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.