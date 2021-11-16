The Howard County Board of Commissioners plan on making a decision by the end of the year regarding what company will be tasked with expanding broadband to the county’s unserved and underserved areas.
Commission Paul Wyman, R-District 1, said at the board’s Monday meeting that the county received six proposals for broadband expansion after the board approved in late June sending out a Request for Proposals (RFP) from broadband companies and that the board has spent the last few months “whittling” those down to the best.
“I think we’re under the belief here that by the end of the year we’ll be making a selection as to who we’re going to have do that project,” Wyman said after being asked for an update on broadband expansion by a county resident.
Wyman added that once a company is chosen, build-out will probably take 18-24 months.
In August, the commissioners allocated $2 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward broadband expansion. That same month, they approved spending up to $10,000 to hire consulting firm Nuance, Inc. to assist in reviewing the broadband proposals.
The county’s RFP sought plans from internet service providers on expanding “high speed wireless and fiber internet to unserved and underserved” parts of the county. The RFP has a few stipulations, including that the speed offered by the ISPs must meet at least 100mps down, 20mps up and a latency of 100ms. Companies who respond to the RFP must also list a pricing structure and any subsidies for low-income residents.
Unlike previous public-private broadband partnerships, this one targets either wireless or fiber internet to all underserved areas of the county — not just a specific area.
The need for reliable and fast broadband internet in rural parts of Indiana and the county has been prevalent for years, though the need became more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns forced some to complete their schooling or jobs online in their own homes.
