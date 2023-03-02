A decade after 21-year-old Kokomo resident Destiny Pittman was killed in her southwest side home, police say two men are now under arrest in connection with the case.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, brothers Joey McCartney, 32, and Jesse McCartney, 36, are each facing a Level 1 felony count of murder in Pittman’s death.
Their arrests came after KPD and the U.S. Marshals Service executed several arrest warrants and search warrants at a location in Graham, Kentucky — where Joey was located — and a location here in Kokomo — where police say they located Jesse, per the release.
However, it’s unclear what led authorities to the men, as well as what relationship, if any, they had to Pittman.
It was around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2013, that authorities were first dispatched to Pittman’s residence in the 800 block of James Drive.
Upon their arrival, per initial police reports, officers located Pittman, who had reportedly suffered a single gunshot wound to her torso.
A woman and two children, who were also in the home at the time of the shooting, were not injured.
Investigators were informed at the time that two armed suspects possibly forced their way into Pittman’s residence before being confronted by Pittman, according to police reports from that time.
Throughout the last decade, KPD investigators have continued to follow leads on the Pittman case, but authorities note they never led to an arrest until now.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also report tips anonymously to the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or text them to “TIPKPD” at 847411.
