GREENTOWN — If you stepped foot inside Holly’s Package Store anytime in the past 42 years, you were likely greeted by Gary Lacy.
There was probably a Notre Dame football game on the television or an episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”
You might have spoken to Lacy just briefly as he rung up your purchase. Or you might have spoken with the Greentown man, who lived right next door, for hours. Countless people did.
“Dad always knew how to talk to people, because he did so many things,” said Rich Lacy, one of Gary’s sons.
Gary wasn’t just a liquor store owner and manager. He farmed, worked in a factory, had a real estate broker’s license and even taught.
A life rich in experiences lends itself to good conversation.
“He treated everyone like family,” Rich said.
Like the town’s garbage truck drivers, who Gary would give a 12-pack of beer to at Christmastime.
It’s a story Rich and Matt, Gary’s two sons, just recently learned about.
Gary Lacy died Aug. 10, at the age of 71.
He leaves behind a lifetime of relationships, many made inside the small liquor store in Greentown.
Matt saw it firsthand each day he visited his father in hospice care. An average day would see five, 10, 15 people come through to visit Gary.
One might call it a legacy, and it’s one Gary’s boys are dedicated to preserving.
One for Pops
Rich and Matt drove down to Georgetown, Kentucky, in May to visit Bourbon 30 Spirits, a craft distillery.
A birthday trip for Rich, the brothers arrived at the distillery with the goal of making a special bourbon blend for Greentown’s 175th anniversary, taking place this weekend.
Bourbon 30 offers visitors the chance to make their own unique whiskeys by blending a variety of 40 different bourbons and ryes together. A sommelier helps people mix and match, creating their own special blend.
Each whiskey is stored in aged oak Jeff Mattingly barrels. Mattingly is a bourbon distiller and founder of Bourbon 30.
Unbeknownst to their father, the Lacy brothers decided to make two whiskeys. One for Greentown and one for their dad.
Gary’s health was deteriorating at the time of the trip.
“It was one of those things where if we were going to do this, the time was now,” Matt said.
The result was Greentown’s Finest and Pop’s LegACY Blend.
The latter is a bourbon the brothers described as smooth with a little fire at the end.
“We really tried to capture every level of the palette, beginning to end, while having a smooth burn,” Rich said. “This bourbon is one you can have over ice.”
Despite owning a liquor store, Gary didn’t drink all that much — only on special occasions. But when he did, he liked Woodford Reserve over ice.
Greentown’s Finest is a rye blend.
“It’s softer than most ryes,” said Lora Lacy, Gary’s wife.
The Lacy brothers had 48 bottles of Pop’s LegACY made, along with 60 bottles of Greentown’s Finest. That was until the bottles hit social media.
Rich and Matt were hanging out at their Airbnb after finishing the blends, along with their representative from Indiana Small Batch, an alcohol wholesaler. The company helped make the trip to Bourbon 30 possible.
Bourbon 30 shared a post about the father-inspired bourbon. The response was overwhelming.
The Indiana Small Batch rep told the brothers to consider doubling their order of Pop’s LegACY.
“I didn’t bat an eye,” Rich said.
Rich said the bourbon received a nod of approval from a bourbon connoisseur, and that put him, who also doesn’t drink often, at ease.
“The experience to create something for our father was fantastic,” Rich said. “That’s how I brought in 40.”
“In life, you want to do something to make your father proud,” Matt added.
The first bottle lies with the man who inspired it.
“Their dad never tasted it, which is sort of bitter sweet,” Lora said.
‘Don’t get your hopes up’
The public can get a taste of Pop’s LegACY Blend and Greentown’s Finest on Saturday during a bourbon tasting at Holly’s Package Store.
Bottles will be on sale at the event for $115. It’s also likely the only day to get your hands on one.
Rich expects to sell out during the event.
Gary wasn’t too hot about a bourbon tasting. He might have had some choice words, too, when Rich told how much they spent for the whiskey blends. Gary let it slide after Rich told him about how many people were planning to attend.
“Our dad would say, don’t get our hopes up,” Rich said. “But I think we will (sell out).”
“This one likes to prove his dad wrong,” Lora chimed in.
Gary wasn’t one to draw attention to himself. He quietly gave back to the community, in his own way, on his own terms.
“He didn’t want the spotlight, but he wanted to keep the spotlight going for everyone,” Rich said.
People from Indianapolis, Chicago and other states are expected to make the trip to Greentown.
“The story adds to the bottle for a lot of people,” Rich said.
The Lacy brothers want the event to not only honor their dad, but put Greentown on the map.
“I feel like we have an opportunity to not only bring the bottles to the store, but bring people to the store so it creates opportunities for our small town,” Rich said.
“This is our opportunity to be dad’s legacy to town,” Matt added.
