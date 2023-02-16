Jordan Ferguson slowly eats an insect Tuesday at Pettit Park Elementary. The reactions were mixed among students, though many liked some of the flavors of crickets.
Photos by Tim Bath
Kenna Rayne, a fourth grader at Pettit Park Elementary, reacts to eating an insect Tuesday. Fourth graders completed an opinion writing unit about if bugs should be added to the cafeteria menu. The project finished with students trying different flavored bugs.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Some of the insects the students tried are shown. Students sampled a number of different flavored crickets, including barbecue, sour cream and onion and honey mustard.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jace Rogers, a fourth grader at Pettit Park Elementary, nibbles away on a bug Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Fourth grader RJ Benson reacts to trying insects, part of an opinion writing unit at Pettit Park Elementary.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bugging out: Pettit Park fourth graders sample insects
Eating bugs used to be a playground dare.
A way to prove — for mostly young boys — they weren’t afraid or grossed out easily. A way to earn bragging rights in one’s friend group, until the next gross-out, peer-pressure challenge.
But for certain kids, the chance to eat creepy crawlies was met with excitement Tuesday at Pettit Park Elementary.
A table of fourth graders cheered as a teacher brought them a container of cotton candy flavored crickets.
Student Hunter Heister had tried a number of flavored crickets but wanted the sweet flavor.
“They got the fat, juicy bugs, I got the skinny ones,” Hunter said.
The teacher gave each of the boys at the table a cotton candy cricket.
“Beware, it’s not going to taste good,” said Raheem Smiles.
The students tried the bug. Hunter gave a thumbs up.
What started as an opinion-writing unit for Pettit Park fourth graders culminated with students trying what some other countries consider a delicacy — insects.
The unit had students explore a simple question: should bugs be added to the school menu? Using three pieces of evidence, students were to write an opinion piece about where they stood on the topic.
Students were tasked with researching entomophagy — eating bugs — and what other countries eat them.
“Then we thought, wouldn’t it be cool if we bought bugs and made them eat them,” said Pattie Zirkle, fourth grade teacher.
Last year’s fourth graders, now fifth graders, tried bugs, too. The older kids told current fourth graders about it.
The fourth grade teachers wanted it to be a surprise. They assured their students it was just older kids and siblings trying to scare them.
“I kept telling them that we weren’t going to,” Zirkle said.
Teachers prolonged the surprise when students reached the cafeteria. The first “insects” they tried were graham crackers in the shape of bugs.
“The very first kid I handed it to picked it up and said, ‘bruh,’” said teacher Kati Sherman.
Then came out the mixed bugs. Students did not have to try them, but many did.
There were shrieks and screams as teachers placed the insects on the tables. The reviews were mixed. Some kids gagged.
“You are brave; give yourself a pat on the back,” Zirkle said.
People in Thailand enjoy Jing Leed — crickets deep fried and seasoned with sauce and pepper. Grasshoppers are popular in Mexico, seasoned with lime, salt and chili. In some African countries, palm weevil larvae are consumed. They are a good source of vitamin B12, iron and protein.
There was more enthusiasm for the flavored crickets. Many of the flavors like barbecue, sour cream and onion, honey mustard, mango habanero, salt and vinegar and chocolate coffee were recognizable to the young students.
“At first I was like (gross),” Hunter said, making a face, “but they were good.”
Many students tried multiple flavors.
Lyrik Jones couldn’t get enough, eagerly trying whatever flavor was brought to his table.
“I’ve loved them all,” he said.
Lyrik was one of a handful of kids who had eaten bugs previously. He said he ate an ant when he 5 years old.
Lyrik said the white cheddar, spicy sriracha and sour cream crickets had the most flavor.
Sarah Bennett, on the other hand, was not a fan of one of the sweeter flavors.
“I had the cotton candy, and it was gross,” she said.
Jackston Rodgers liked the flavors but said the aftertaste was weird.
Almost every student tried the insects. Sherman said 90% of her class did.
“It was very interesting when it was brought to them and given the opportunity,” she said. “I think they also encouraged each other.”
Sherman said kids seem more open to trying new foods due to the popularity of food challenges on social media.
Teachers hope to secure a grant to make next year’s opinion-writing, insect-eating unit even better. Sherman said crickets can be ground up and used in baking.
