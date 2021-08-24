BUNKER HILL — The Bunker Hill Dragstrip this week is marking 65 years in operation with an anniversary celebration on Wednesday and Saturday.
The track, which is the state's first drag strip, will kick off the celebration with a cruise-in open house on Wednesday, with bench racing, free cake and ice cream from 6 to 8 p.m. The track opened Aug. 25, 1956.
A 65th-anniversary hot rod reunion, drag race and car show are planned for Saturday, with nostalgia gassers, the track’s Summit racing series and a car show with hot rods, customs, muscle cars and more.
A special display will include John Eads’ “Black Jack” Cushman scooter that was in Hot Rod magazine in 1958 and Bill Bronson’s original 1950s dragster, along with other nostalgia race cars.
Anniversary gates will open at 10 a.m. The car show runs from 1 to 7 p.m. Drag racing time trials begin at noon, with eliminations beginning at 4:30. Nostalgia exhibitions runs throughout the day.
The pre-race and show awards parade with grand marshal Shirley Muldowney is planned for 6 p.m. with racing continuing at 7 p.m. Muldowney has been dubbed “The First Lady of Drag Racing" and is a three-time National Hot Rod Association World Champion.
Jim Hullinger, along with three Kokomo business partners, opened the track in 1956 after purchasing some land south of Bunker Hill and organizing the Central Indiana Timing Association.
Hullinger and his wife, Mary, operated the track for 40 years before retiring and selling the facility to Steve and Darlene Daniels in 1997. The Danielses sold the track in 2017 to Adam and Stacey Confer, who turned it over to Barley Oaks in early 2020.
The track struggled due to several factors before Mark Cregier, a drag racing enthusiast since childhood, purchased it in August 2020. Cregier is rejuvenating the facility and revitalizing the track’s racing schedule, which runs most every weekend from April through October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.