Burlington Stores, Inc. is opening a location in Kokomo.
The “off-price” clothing chain is aiming for a spring 2022 opening, a PR representative for Burlington told the Tribune on Monday.
“In addition to providing new job opportunities to the community, Burlington is excited to offer great value to area residents on a wide assortment of brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” the PR representative said in an email.
The store will be located at in the Markland Plaza, in the old Bed Bed Bath & Beyond space near the Markland Mall. Work is currently ongoing in the interior to get the store ready by spring of next year.
While many retail companies are closing stores, Burlington — formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory — is opening more.
The company, which ended 2020 with 761 stores nationwide, said in March that it plans to open 100 stores in 2021. Burlington offers women, men and kids’ clothing, home goods and footwear, and it says it sells its merchandise at up to 60% below other retailers’ prices.
