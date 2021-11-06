Western School Corporation will lose a bus driver on Dec. 1 to retirement. Assistant superintendent Mark DuBois has less than a month left to find a replacement.
DuBois, who is also the transportation director, has a few ideas.
There are a couple of drivers in training, but there’s no guarantee they will be ready come Dec. 1.
DuBois could have some of the school employees fill in until a new driver is ready.
The school mechanic, maintenance workers, a custodian and a bus driver who takes kids on trips all drove buses for Western during a two-day stretch last year when nine regular drivers were out. DuBois drove, too.
There’s no way for Western to absorb any more routes. Absorption is the practice of divvying up a route among other drivers, though this quickly becomes difficult.
Drivers with routes that border an absorbed route will all pick up some kids, but there is a trickle-down effect. Some kids might have to be shifted to a different bus to accommodate those on the absorbed route.
“It’s almost like a domino,” DuBois said. “It’s a numbers game.”
In DuBois’ three years at Western, two routes have been absorbed, resulting in two fewer buses on the road.
With all students back in school, the situation is even tighter. It was easier to work around fewer routes when about 500 kids stayed home and learned online.
There could also be a “miracle situation,” such as a bus driver with a license applying with the school.
“You always hope for that, but that doesn’t always happen,” DuBois said.
An ongoing problem
Bus driver shortages are a state and nationwide problem, which persisted long before the pandemic.
Pike Township schools canceled in-person learning and went online for a couple days in September and one last month when it didn’t have enough drivers to get kids to school.
Carmel Clay schools bumped up driver pay, staggered school start times and created “No-Bus Zones” for students who lived within one mile of school.
Facing a push for union recognition, the Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees agreed to up the starting rate for bus drivers to $17.73 this summer. The pay is more in-line with other Howard County schools’ rates.
The union effort is because of staffing concerns and pay, as well as safety concerns that were brought on by the pandemic. The school board voted against voluntarily recognizing the union, but bus drivers have not abandoned the cause.
In Massachusetts, the National Guard has been tasked to drive school buses.
More than half of public school transportation directors said their driver shortage was “severe” or “desperate,” according to a national survey. The majority said they’ve altered services to schools because of shortages.
Respondents said pay, hours and benefits — as well as the length of time to get a Commercial Driver’s License — have all made finding and retaining drivers difficult.
Same training, different driving
Experienced drivers, perhaps from different schools, were once the typical way a school corporation found drivers.
“That is becoming a very rare breed of bus drivers in general,” Northwestern Director of Operations Jeff Layden said at a recent school board meeting.
Now, school corporations are investing in training their own drivers, welcoming anyone who is interested and likes working with kids.
Western reimburses drivers for training costs after they’ve driven for the school corporation for a while. This is a standard practice.
Interested bus drivers will have to undergo even more training come February.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will require drivers to complete classroom instruction and behind-the-wheel instruction, on top of the multiple tests required by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
DuBois isn’t sure why more training was added to an already drawn-out process. He chalked it up to safety.
“They want the best and safest people driving and our kids to be the safest,” he said. “It’s more accountable. We want that, but we also need to figure out how to get more drivers.”
Bus drivers have to complete the same training as semi-truck drivers. This includes knowing how to put snow chains on tires and performing 45- and 90-degree docks, even though they are specific truck-driving maneuvers.
Truck drivers are not required to learn about school bus driving specifics.
“It’s not really happening on both sides of the street,” DuBois said.
Eastern Howard School Corporation has a similar training program where drivers are reimbursed upon completion.
Transportation director Leslie Alexander said they can get new drivers on the road in 30 days. She credits the training program in helping maintain driver numbers at Eastern.
The school corporation has 20 daily drivers, plus a healthy number of substitutes. Alexander said the last time Eastern was short on drivers was about five years ago.
“We have a top-notch training program, and I think that has a lot to do with it,” she said.
Eastern’s training program was recently given the greenlight to train drivers not only for the school corporation, but for the area as a whole.
Though some school officials think the added federal requirements will make finding drivers more challenging, Alexander isn’t concerned.
“I don’t think it’ll change a lot,” she said. “It’s just time-consuming.”
DuBois said the added steps might keep people who are already hesitant about driving due to the size of a school bus from pursuing the profession.
For the kids
It might be tougher than ever to find school bus drivers, but for those who do drive, it’s a calling.
Bob Brantley came to drive buses after a brief stint working in a funeral home.
“It just wasn’t my cup of tea,” he said Wednesday morning, sipping on a cup of coffee in between routes.
Brantley has driven buses for 19 years at Western. He knows all the parents on his route. He takes it upon himself to visit each home.
He affectionately refers to the students on his route as “my kids.” Brantley is sure to greet them every morning and afternoon.
He remembers when a little girl he used to hug each morning took her seat on the bus one morning without their usual hug.
At the next few stops, she stood in the aisle right behind Brantley, before being told to sit down. After the third or fourth time, she looked up at her bus driver and said, “Where’s my hug?”
“I melted,” Brantley said.
Learning the impact of a hug or smile is a rite of passage among bus drivers.
“That might be the only hug they get that morning,” Brantley said. “That hug means something to those kids.”
“Sometimes you’re the first or last friendly face for the day,” DuBois added.
The assistant superintendent drives bus somewhat frequently for the school corporation.
He originally set out to get his license to better relate to the drivers who worked for him. DuBois also wanted to be able to fill in on emergencies; if a bus broke down, he could be the one to take another one out to the driver.
“I’ve always believed … you lead by example, you never ask people to do the things you wouldn’t do,” he said.
DuBois put his license to good use earlier this year, when he drove daily from January to May due to shortages.
“He’s the only one in 19 years who’s been our boss who’s driven bus,” Brantley said.
DuBois is filling in this school year and estimates he’s driven a total of three weeks, but he’s only ever one quarantined bus driver away from driving every day for two weeks.
Alexander at Eastern drives, too. She said she didn’t want to give up the relationship she had with the kids when she was promoted to transportation director.
Jim Irwin found bus driving in retirement. Out of a desire to do something constructive with his time, he started driving for Western. He’s been at it for more than a decade.
“The reason we work is different than the reason we worked for a livelihood,” he said over morning coffee with Brantley.
Irwin said the driver shortage is complicated. There’s no easy answer.
He noted there are plenty of other options for work, and some are probably more appealing. Irwin said bus drivers have to be willing to adapt or take on extra work.
And one has to like working with kids.
“You gotta know how to work with kids,” Brantley said.
“That’s for sure,” Irwin nodded.
Brantley and Irwin have no intentions of hanging it up anytime soon. It’s just too rewarding of a job.
Irwin got a taste of being away when he had to miss time for a surgery. Parents on his route put together a gift basket for him before his operation.
“It’s more than I ever thought it would be,” Irwin said.
