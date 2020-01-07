Extra patrols around school bus routes and bus stops in Howard and Miami counties during a two-month enforcement program resulted in six citations and 14 warnings to drivers.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Peru Police Department last year both received money from the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) grant program to increase patrols around school buses.
The program provided in total $380,000 to nearly 40 police departments to pay for additional patrols aimed at improving school bus safety during the first two months of the 2019-2020 school year.
The Peru Police Department received $8,000 and issued five citations and 14 warnings to drivers, including one fail-to-yield ticket and four license violations. The money paid for 65 extra patrols that totaled 85 hours.
Officer Keith Smith, traffic safety grant coordinator for the department, said officers used different techniques to patrol for violators, including following buses in unmarked police vehicles, placing an officer on-board a school bus and sitting in areas reported to see frequent violations.
Smith said although officers didn’t write any tickets for stop-arm violations, Peru Community School Corp. officials said they received fewer observed violation reports from bus drivers.
“Though the grant period has ended, Peru officers will always continue to observe for these violations to help keep our city’s future safe,” he said.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Department received $3,000 in grant funding that paid for 25 extra patrols totaling 52 hours. The extra patrols resulted in one stop-arm violation ticket and no warnings.
Capt. Jordan Buckley, patrol commander for the department, said although issuing one citation might seem negligible, issuing tickets wasn’t the goal of the enforcement project.
“The goal is to promote voluntary compliance by the use of officer presence,” he said. “Sometimes, gentle pressure relentlessly applied is all that it takes to remind people to be considerate, law-abiding drivers. If measured using this standard, I’d say this enforcement project was a success.”
Statewide, police departments that received grant funding issued nearly 2,700 tickets and 1,400 warnings for unsafe driving around school bus stops and routes, state officials announced last week. Those citations included 453 bus stop-arm violations and 1,239 for speeding.
The extra patrols came after three children were fatally struck in October 2018 while crossing a highway to board their school bus near Rochester. The driver of the pickup truck who struck the children was sentenced in December to four years in prison.
The family of those siblings backed a push for a new state law approved last year that toughened penalties for passing stopped school buses. The new rules took effect July 1 and made running a school bus stop sign a Class A misdemeanor, up from a Class B misdemeanor. If the action results in injury, it is a Level 6 felony. If the action results in a death, it’s a Level 5 felony, which carries a penalty of one to six years in prison.
The SAVE program was funded by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
The patrol program was the state’s first such effort and involved school officials, bus drivers and police agencies identifying problem areas and routes, said Devon McDonald, the state agency’s executive director.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute will start accepting applications for the next round of SAVE grant funding this week.
