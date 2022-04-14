Benner named interim president/CEO of Solidarity
Vince Holt, chairman of the Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union Board of Directors, recently announce Amy Benner as interim president/CEO of Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union.
Benner, a Hoosier native, earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business management from Ball State University in 1994. She began her career at Solidarity as a part-time float in 1998 and has continued to build upon her education and financial service experience throughout her 24 years at Solidarity.
“Amy has been a vital member of the Solidarity team for many years, and the Solidarity Board of Directors is confident she will continue to build on the strong, community-focused reputation you have always been able to count on from Solidarity," Holt said in a statement.
Benner lives in Howard County with her husband, Scott. They have two children, Brooke and Chase, and their dog, Wrigley.
City of Kokomo receives safety grant
The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan Inc. recently announced the city of Kokomo as a recipient of its 2022 safety grant award. IPEP partnered with operations coordinator David Trine, along with Ryan Hartzler of Patriot Insurance, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources.
The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure.
IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities in response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities, including cities, towns, counties and schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.