2 local farming families honored with the Hoosier Homestead Award
INDIANAPOLIS — At the Indiana Statehouse this past week, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler presented 69 families, including two local families, with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
“I always look forward to engaging with Indiana’s historic farming families during the Hoosier Homestead Award ceremonies,” Crouch said. “The longstanding values, dedication and resiliency these families will ensure their farm and family’s legacy live on for many generations.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres. If fewer than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, nearly 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign displayed in front of the family farm or field.
“It is hard to put into words the value these farming families have provided to their communities, our state and the Indiana agricultural industry since the formation of their farms,” Kettler said. “It is my utmost pleasure to honor these longstanding families for their dedication to providing the feed, food and fuel necessary to sustain our state.”
Below is a list of the local Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2022 ceremony:
Howard County: Kingseed, sesquicentennial, in operation since 1848.
Miami County: Yoars, sesquicentennial, in operation since 1870.
Duke Energy supports economic development in Indiana with nearly $120,000 in grants
PLAINFIELD — Duke Energy is awarding nearly $120,000 in strategic grants to 26 economic development groups to spur new jobs and investment across the state of Indiana.
“Duke Energy is working hand in hand with our local and regional economic development partners to accelerate growth and job creation in the communities we serve,” said Erin Schneider, director of economic development for Duke Energy Indiana. “We’re proud to support these organizations, each of which plays a critical role in marketing Indiana’s communities to attract businesses and enhance the quality of life for our customers.”
The funding is through Duke Energy’s Partnership Program, which supports organizations that increase awareness of a community or region’s economic development strategies and product availability. This may include tours and special events to promote business sites and communities; marketing campaigns and promotional materials; and website development and updates.
Since the program was established in 2017, Duke Energy has contributed nearly $600,000 in grant funding to organizations that are helping create vibrant economies in Indiana.
To qualify for program consideration, each applicant submitted a plan that would have a direct impact on their community’s economic growth. These awards help local and regional economic development organizations fund marketing and strategic efforts in the communities they serve. Amounts varied depending on the size and scope of the project.
This year, grants were awarded to the following organizations:
Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance – $5,000.
Community First Bank of Indiana hires Josh Baker as commercial loan officer
Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana (CFB), is pleased to announce the hiring of Josh Baker as vice president, commercial loan officer.
Josh originally joined Community First Bank in 2018 and, after serving as a director of finance in the electric industry for the past two years, returned to community banking once again in March. He began his banking career in 2005 and has spent the past 10 years serving commercial clients across Indiana.
Bob Hickman, chief credit officer at Community First Bank, said, “We are pleased to welcome Josh Baker back to the CFB family. Josh is an experienced commercial lender who excels at problem-solving and providing business lending solutions that benefit both the customer and the bank. We are pleased that he has decided to resume his banking career after spending time working in private industry.”
Josh graduated from Ball State University with a degree in finance/corporate financial management. He is passionate about serving his local community and has been involved with Habitat for Humanity, United Way, Marion Community School of the Arts, Family Service Society, Inc., Grant County Economic Growth Council and more.
Josh and his wife, Jessica, have four children ages 5-14, and he takes pride in watching and coaching his kids’ extracurricular activities, is an avid baseball fan and enjoys being active outdoors.
