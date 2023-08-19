Miller named gov’t affairs director
Indiana American Water has named Daniel Miller director of government affairs.
Miller brings several years of government affairs and political experience to his new position. Prior to joining Indiana American Water, he served as director of government affairs for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor in Indiana. He has also served as an associate for the 1816 Public Affairs Group in Indianapolis, as an aide to U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Indiana, and as a Governor’s Fellow in the Hoosier state.
Miller has a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the University of Indianapolis where he received an annual Richard Lugar Scholarship for academic excellence.
United Way awards $50K in grants
The United Way Board of Directors recently announced the next investment of community grants.
United Way will be granting $50,000 in Resiliency Grants, including $9,000 to each Bridges Outreach and the Family Service Association and $8,000 to Turning Point, Bona Vista, Project Access and Coordinated Assistance Ministries.
“We want to thank the community for being patient and continuing to invest in the future of United Way,” Kaleb Hollingsworth, chairman of the United Way Board of Directors, said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate your patience and support as we have worked diligently to move to a new and exciting future. ...”
Donations can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org, by calling 765-457-HELP (4357).
ABC Supply Co. opens in Kokomo
ABC Supply Co. Inc., the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America, has opened a new location at 1624 E. Jefferson St. in Kokomo. The location’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Josh Duncan Jr. will manage the new branch. He joined ABC Supply in 2017 as a warehouse associate in Muncie and became a delivery driver in 2018. Duncan was promoted to warehouse lead of the Indianapolis location on 84th Street in 2020. In 2022, he transitioned to delivery services manager at the same branch. He was most recently a member of the inside sales staff.
The branch’s phone number is 765-416-0575. Contractors can also request aerial measurement reports, place and review orders and check the status of their deliveries using myABCsupply.
Legislators receive assignments
State Reps. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, recently received interim study committee appointments. This allows legislators to take a deep dive into issues facing Hoosiers as they prepare for the next legislative session in January.
Lawmakers serve on interim committees throughout the summer and fall to examine policy topics, gather public input and recommend potential legislation.
VanNatter will serve as vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor, and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight.
Karickhoff will serve as a member of the Electric Vehicle Product Commission, the Medicaid Advisory Committee, the Medicaid Advisory Committee’s Standing Fiscal Subcommittee and the President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust Project Committee.
Members of the public are welcome to attend and testify at committee hearings, which typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Hearings are also livestreamed and archived online at iga.in.gov, where committee calendars and meeting agendas are posted.
