Stover picked to lead Project Access
The Project Access of Howard County board has chosen Cathy Stover as its new executive director, according to a recent news release from the organization.
Stover, who began her new position on Oct. 4, replaced Kristi Upchurch.
She comes to the position with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management with a minor in business administration.
Stover, who has served on the board for Project Access for eight years, said she is grateful for the opportunity to support staff and the community. She added that she is excited to expand existing programs and add new programs to the organization.
Project Access offers support, education and access to health care for residents of Howard County through programs such as doctor donated care, dental donated care, medication assistance, diabetic/chronic counseling and supplies, juvenile diabetes, health assessments, the eye glass program for both adults and children, medical equipment and supplies, hearing aid programs, health insurance education and marketplace insurance and stress management classes.
For more information, contact Project Access at 765-854-0544.
Wellbrooke of Kokomo receives five-star rating
Wellbrooke of Kokomo, a Trilogy senior living community located in Kokomo, has been recognized by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid with a five-star rating.
Trained, objective inspectors evaluated the health campus based on its previous health inspections, staffing and other stringent quality measures, according to a recent news release. Wellbrooke of Kokomo was awarded the highest score possible, 5 out of 5, labeling them as a facility that provides above-average care to those it serves.
To learn more about Wellbrooke of Kokomo, contact the campus by calling 765-455-4443, follow the campus on Facebook and Twitter or visit the campus website of wellbrookeofkokomo.com.
Community Garden produces two tons of produce
The 19th year of production of the Community Garden ran by Purdue Extension Howard County Master Gardeners brought more than 4,000 pounds of produce to local nonprofits in the Kokomo and Howard County area.
In addition, approximately 800 volunteer hours were donated to eight different nonprofit organizations in the area to help feed individuals, according to a news release from the organization.
Also this year, the garden, previously located at the corner of North Street and Touby Pike, moved to the main campus of Ivy Tech Kokomo in an effort to give the community college an opportunity to better utilize the area as a teaching tool for students.
In the news release, the gardeners thanked Community Garden’s corporate sponsors, contributors and individuals who provided items needed to help the garden succeed each year. These include: Adler Feed Express, Marcelline Allen, Ed Baker, Larry & Lavella Bills, Creekside Growers, Jeannie Gale, Tom & Pat Georges, Haynes International, Becky Irick, Ivy Tech Chancellor & Staff, Ivy Tech Facilities, Ivy Tech Foundation, McGavic Outdoor Power, Bob Parks, Purdue Extension–Howard County, Purdue Extension Howard County Master Gardener Association, Pat Renshaw, Rural King, Becky Swails and Syndicate Sales.
